Sindh announces free electricity for consumers using upto 100 units per month

SINDH - Pakistan's energy landscape faces a persistent challenge: meeting the escalating demand for power amid a widening generation gap, exacerbated by soaring fuel prices. In response, both federal and provincial authorities are innovating to bridge this gap, with a significant shift towards solar power adoption.
Amidst this backdrop, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah made a landmark announcement: free electricity for consumers utilizing up to 100 units per month. This initiative, led by the PPP government in Sindh, allocates a substantial budget of five billion rupees to ensure its implementation.
The plan leverages solar parks and mini-grid stations to supply complimentary electricity to eligible consumers. Additionally, a scheme will be rolled out to provide solar panels at discounted rates, targeting marginalized communities with minimal electricity consumption.
In a move towards inclusive energy access, the Sindh government plans to distribute 200,000 solar panels to disadvantaged individuals, with the government bearing the majority of the costs. This initiative aims to address power deficits in approximately half a million households across Sindh, with solar parks and mini-grid stations slated for installation in Karachi and other regions.
As Pakistan navigates its energy transition, this initiative stands as a beacon of progress towards equitable and sustainable energy access for all citizens.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.