Search

World

Narendra Modi resigns as India PM, likely to be sworn in for third term

Web Desk
02:06 PM | 5 Jun, 2024
Narendra Modi resigns as India PM, likely to be sworn in for third term

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his resignation along with the Council of Ministers to President Droupadi Murmu. The President accepted their resignation and requested that Modi and his ministers continue in their roles until the new government is established, according to an official statement.

Modi is expected to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on the evening of June 8. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 292 seats, surpassing the majority mark, although the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own.

If the NDA forms the government, Modi will become the second leader to serve three terms, following former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

More to follow…

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

02:06 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Narendra Modi resigns as India PM, likely to be sworn in for third ...

10:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Modi suffers a setback as vote count shows BJP winning a 'narrow ...

06:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Woman declared dead found alive two hours later

06:22 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Indian fighter jet Sukhoi crashes in Maharashtra 

08:44 AM | 4 Jun, 2024

'Dr Aafia Siddiqui being sexually harassed in US prison again as ...

11:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Indian court sentences former BrahMos Aerospace engineer to life in ...

World

11:26 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

Indian police finally find 'Pakistan connection' in murder attempt on ...

01:26 PM | 3 Jun, 2024

Maldives bans entry of Israeli citizens in solidarity with ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these benefits

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 5 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277 280.05
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.45 356.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74


 

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: