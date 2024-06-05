Narendra Modi resigns as India PM, likely to be sworn in for third term

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his resignation along with the Council of Ministers to President Droupadi Murmu. The President accepted their resignation and requested that Modi and his ministers continue in their roles until the new government is established, according to an official statement.
Modi is expected to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on the evening of June 8. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 292 seats, surpassing the majority mark, although the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own.
If the NDA forms the government, Modi will become the second leader to serve three terms, following former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
More to follow…
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
