Narendra Modi resigns as India PM, likely to be sworn in for third term

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted his resignation along with the Council of Ministers to President Droupadi Murmu. The President accepted their resignation and requested that Modi and his ministers continue in their roles until the new government is established, according to an official statement.

Modi is expected to be sworn in for a third consecutive term on the evening of June 8. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 292 seats, surpassing the majority mark, although the BJP did not achieve a majority on its own.

If the NDA forms the government, Modi will become the second leader to serve three terms, following former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

