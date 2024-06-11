Two Pakistanis among 4 arrested in Saudi Arabia for running ghost Hajj company

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia police have arrested four foreign nationals, including two Pakistanis, for running a ghost Hajj company to fleece the pilgrims.

All the four suspects were arrested from Makkah, the holiest city in the world for Muslims. Police revealed that the suspects were issuing fake Nusk Cards, Hajj permits and other documents to people.

Fake stamps of various government departments and computers were also recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been handed over to public prosecution for further legal proceedings against them.

As the Hajj rituals are set to begin in Saudi Arabia on June 14, Saudi authorities have taken stringent measures against those attempting to perform Hajj without proper permits. Security forces have expelled approximately 300,000 unregistered pilgrims from Makkah.

According to international news sources, Saudi officials have emphasized the importance of meticulous planning and management to accommodate millions of pilgrims during Hajj. Last year, Makkah saw the arrival of 1.8 million pilgrims for the Hajj pilgrimage.

In recent days, the state news agency reported that 153,998 foreigners, who had entered Makkah on tourist visas instead of the mandatory Hajj visas, were expelled from the holy city. Additionally, Saudi authorities have arrested 171,587 residents who were not Makkah locals and did not possess the required Hajj permits.

This year's Hajj will commence on June 14, with Eid al-Adha to be celebrated on July 16.