Pakistan completes pre-Hajj flight operation successfully

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has successfully concluded the pre-Hajj flight operation on Monday for the ongoing Hajj season.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain expressed satisfaction over the successful culmination of the pre-Hajj flight operation.

The minister appreciated all those who contributed to the success of this phase, adding that it was a testament to the meticulous planning and coordination of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and other stakeholders.

The Minister also lauded the tireless efforts of the entire staff, who worked 24/7 to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. The last flight from Pakistan for the upcoming Hajj took off this morning for Saudi Arabia.

As far as the statistics are concerned, Spokesperson Ministry of Religious Affairs Muhammad Umer Butt told state media that nearly 70,000 pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, culminating the pre-Hajj flight operation to airlift Pakistani pilgrims to the kingdom.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Madinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for North region.