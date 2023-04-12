Gilgit Baltistan’s Naznain Aman becomes first female trophy hunter in Pakistan

GILGIT - In a new chapter of hunting trophy in Pakistan, a female doctor hunted an ibex and now raking praised for being the country’s first woman hunter.
She sets a record for hunting a Himalayan ibex with 42-inch horns in Batura Valley on April 10, 2023. The wild goat found in the country’s mountainous region was hunted at Qirgiz Wask at an elevation of 3500 meters above sea level about 17 km deep in the Batura Valley.
The wildlife department official Shabber Roomi confirmed that Dr. Aman, who is serving as a lady dental officer at Gulmit Civil Hospital, Gojal, becomes the first female hunter in the history of trophy hunting.
Her feat also triggered reactions on social media where people started sharing her pictures with the hunted ibex.
Ibex and other wild goats are protected by local and international laws such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.
Up to 80 per cent of the money generated from issuing markhor hunting permits is shared with the local community, which works to prevent illegal hunting of the animal.
The Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department in Oct 2018 auctioned hunting permits for 18 rare species under the trophy hunting programme 2018 and 2019. The licences for trophy hunting included four Astore markhor, 14 blue sheep and 95 ibex.
Annually limited hunting trophy licenses are being issued for these animals hunting and 80percent of total cost are being distributing among local community and 20percent being depositing in public exchequer.
