LHC bans plastic bags at fruit, milk shops in Lahore to curb pollution
01:41 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has banned the usage of plastic bags at milk and fruit shops today (Thursday) to counter the rising problem of pollution.
According to media details, the court has also ordered the Environment Department to submit implementation report on next hearing.
While hearing plea by Advocate Abuzar for ban on plastic bags, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the department should take impartial action against businesses, using plastic bags.
