Pakistan foils major terror bid in Balochistan 

12:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistan foils major terror bid in Balochistan 
Share

QUETTA - Security forces have foiled a major terror bid by seizing heavy explosive material during a raid in Balochistan today (Thiesday),

According to media details, the security forces conducted raids in the Qamaruddin Karez area in Zhob district of the province of the district and seized explosives include eight bombs weighing six to eight kilogrammes.

The forces have also recovered a bag full of ready-to-explode bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and material including remote control, detonators, ball bearings, and wires.

Security sources said that proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) desired to use the explosives in terror activities in Quetta and Zhob. 

All the explosive material is believed to have been brought into the country from Afghanistan.

More From This Category
Pakistan to launch its own version of Netflix
12:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Five killed as bus catches fire near Khuzdar
12:07 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
FATF meeting announces its verdict in Pakistan's ...
12:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
PML-N leader’s secret meeting upsets Nawaz
11:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Anti-polio drive to start in Punjab from Oct 26 ...
11:38 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Cops arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr