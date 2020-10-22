Pakistan foils major terror bid in Balochistan 

QUETTA - Security forces have foiled a major terror bid by seizing heavy explosive material during a raid in Balochistan today (Thiesday),

According to media details, the security forces conducted raids in the Qamaruddin Karez area in Zhob district of the province of the district and seized explosives include eight bombs weighing six to eight kilogrammes.

The forces have also recovered a bag full of ready-to-explode bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and material including remote control, detonators, ball bearings, and wires.

Security sources said that proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) desired to use the explosives in terror activities in Quetta and Zhob.

All the explosive material is believed to have been brought into the country from Afghanistan.