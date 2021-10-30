Maryam Nawaz shares, deletes Indian propaganda video about Balochistan

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday faced backlash for sharing an Indian propaganda video about Balochistan.

Calling for help for people of Balochistan, the PML-N leader shared the video on her Twitter handle. The video shows an airplane flying over the stadium during a match of the 2019 world cup with a banner carrying message as, “Justice for Balochistan”. The activity had reportedly been sponsored by India to create tension in Pakistan.

As Maryam shared the video, social media users including PTI leader Farrukh Habib slammed her for promoting Indian agenda.

ورلڈکپ 2019 میں بھارتی لابی نے یہ بینر ' جسٹس فار بلوچستان ' میدان کے اوپر اڑنے کے لیے سپانسر کیا تھا۔ مریم نواز نے آج یہ ٹوئیٹ کرکے آفیشل اعلان کردیا کہ وہ پاکستان میں اسی بھارتی لابی کا حصہ ہیں جو پاکستان میں علیحدگی پسند تحاریک سپانسر کرتی ہیں۔https://t.co/IvyuHr9kBN — Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) October 30, 2021

Maryam later deleted the post and wrote, “I deleted bcoz some known elements were misconstruing it. I stand for the rights of all those marginalized in my beloved Pakistan and will continue to do so".

I deleted bcoz some known elements were misconstruing it. I stand for the rights of all those marginalized in my beloved 🇵🇰 and will continue to do so. Baluchistan is close to my heart. No amount of propaganda can change that. Justice for Balochistan pls 🇵🇰 https://t.co/cGC7HRpy3v — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 30, 2021

"Baluchistan is close to my heart. No amount of propaganda can change that. Justice for Balochistan pls,” she added.