Sania Zehra's husband arrested in Multan over murder of pregnant wife

Police have arrested Ali Raza, the husband of Sania Zehra — a 20-year-old pregnant mother of two.
Sania Zehra’s body was discovered hanging in her home near Kumharanwala Chowk, New Multan, on July 9. The case has drawn significant attention, leading to a thorough investigation by local authorities.
Now the police have taken Ali Raza into custody and moved him to an undisclosed location for questioning. This arrest follows a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sania’s death. The authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident on July 13, ordering a comprehensive report from the Multan city police officer to understand the full extent of the tragedy.
Sania’s body was initially found hanging from a fan at her in-laws’ house. To ensure a thorough investigation, her body was exhumed on court orders, and medical samples were sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis. Dr. Munazzah, who oversees women’s anti-violence initiatives, confirmed the exhumation was necessary to gather critical forensic evidence.
Asad Abbas, Sania’s father, has been vocal about his belief that his daughter was murdered. “My daughter was killed at night and hanged in the morning to make it appear as suicide,” Abbas claimed. He has accused the police of staging the scene to mislead the investigation and has called for justice. “The post-mortem is complete, and I demand justice for my daughter who was tortured and hanged.”
The exhumation process was conducted under the supervision of a magistrate, ensuring all legal protocols were followed. The forensic samples are now being analyzed in Lahore, with the New Multan police station assuring the public that additional suspects will be apprehended soon.
The arrest of Ali Raza is a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Sania Zehra.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.