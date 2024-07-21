Search

Sania Zehra's husband arrested in Multan over murder of pregnant wife

11:45 PM | 21 Jul, 2024
Police have arrested Ali Raza, the husband of Sania Zehra — a 20-year-old pregnant mother of two.

Sania Zehra’s body was discovered hanging in her home near Kumharanwala Chowk, New Multan, on July 9. The case has drawn significant attention, leading to a thorough investigation by local authorities.

Now the police have taken Ali Raza into custody and moved him to an undisclosed location for questioning. This arrest follows a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sania’s death. The authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident on July 13, ordering a comprehensive report from the Multan city police officer to understand the full extent of the tragedy. 

Sania’s body was initially found hanging from a fan at her in-laws’ house. To ensure a thorough investigation, her body was exhumed on court orders, and medical samples were sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis. Dr. Munazzah, who oversees women’s anti-violence initiatives, confirmed the exhumation was necessary to gather critical forensic evidence.

Asad Abbas, Sania’s father, has been vocal about his belief that his daughter was murdered. “My daughter was killed at night and hanged in the morning to make it appear as suicide,” Abbas claimed. He has accused the police of staging the scene to mislead the investigation and has called for justice. “The post-mortem is complete, and I demand justice for my daughter who was tortured and hanged.”

The exhumation process was conducted under the supervision of a magistrate, ensuring all legal protocols were followed. The forensic samples are now being analyzed in Lahore, with the New Multan police station assuring the public that additional suspects will be apprehended soon.

The arrest of Ali Raza is a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Sania Zehra. 

