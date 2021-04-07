‘Al-Bayza-II’ drills – CJCSC Gen Nadeem witnesses Air Defence weapon systems’ firing (VIDEO)
Share
RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee visited Army Air Defence Ranges near Karachi and witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC also witnessed firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles.
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff and Nong Rong, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan also witnessed the exercise.
The firing marked the culmination of Army Air Defence exercise ‘Al-Bayza-II’.
Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise including drills/procedures being practiced.
CJCSC appreciated the display of high standards of training by the troops and emphasized the importance of Air Defence in modern warfare.
Earlier, upon arrival at firing ranges, Chairman JCSC was received by Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command.
Russia's Lavrov, COAS Bajwa discuss defence, ... 06:48 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff ...
-
- ‘Al-Bayza-II’ drills – CJCSC Gen Nadeem witnesses Air Defence ...10:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistan team celebrate Shaheen Afridi’s birthday in style (VIDEO)09:25 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA: Pakistan beat South Africa to seal ODI series09:13 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- Iqra Aziz reveals why she chose Yasir Hussain as her life partner07:21 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an Ertuğrul-style story? Watch ...05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021