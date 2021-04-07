Russia's Lavrov, COAS Bajwa discuss defence, security cooperation
Share
RAWALPINDI – Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly the Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said the ISPR in a statement.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan Peace Process.
He expressed that Pak-Russia relations are on a positive trajectory and will continue to develop in multiple domains.
COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation.
Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it, COAS emphasized.
We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress, COAS concluded.
Russian FM calls on Pakistan PM Imran Khan (VIDEO) 04:49 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to expeditiously conclude the requisite ...
- Ramadan moon sighting – Ruet-e-Hilal committee seeks technical ...07:35 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
-
- PTA launches new system to block stolen mobile phones in Pakistan07:02 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Russia's Lavrov, COAS Bajwa discuss defence, security cooperation06:48 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan taking on India again at Free Fire Tri-Series tournament06:15 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Is Khalilur Rehman Qamar working on an Ertuğrul-style story? Watch ...05:05 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Anushka Sharma beams as she lifts Virat Kohli in hilarious BTS video04:19 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen seeks Arijit Singh’s ‘company’ in ...03:57 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Ultimate comfort foods that save time and effort04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021