Russia's Lavrov, COAS Bajwa discuss defence, security cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly the Afghan Peace Process were discussed, said the ISPR in a statement.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan Peace Process.

He expressed that Pak-Russia relations are on a positive trajectory and will continue to develop in multiple domains.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and reciprocates the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation.

Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it, COAS emphasized.

We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress, COAS concluded.