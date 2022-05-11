Sri Lanka announces women’s squad for Pakistan tour
Share
COLOMBO – Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday named a 15-member squad for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 series against Pakistan Women.
Lankan officials also named five players who will be travelling with the squads as reserves. Chamari Athapaththu will lead the touring squad that is supposed to depart for South Asian country on May 19.
Women in Green and Lankan players will faceoff in the three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs between May 24 and June 5 in seaside metropolis Karachi.
The upcoming series are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. Earlier, Pakistani squad finished fifth, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the visiting side were placed at the last of the table.
Full squad
Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani
Schedule
24 May – 1st T20I
26 May – 2nd T20I
28 May – 3rd T20I
1 Jun – 1st ODI
3 Jun – 2nd ODI
5 Jun – 3rd ODI
Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for Test, ODI series ... 09:38 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team will visit Sri Lanka in July-August to play a series comprising two Tests and ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- Sri Lanka announces women’s squad for Pakistan tour07:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Iman Mazari pleads case of PTI activist who exchanged barbs with her ...06:43 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Bill Gates in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus06:15 PM | 11 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif for the first time after assuming ...05:44 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Amna Ilyas' new bold workout video goes viral04:38 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Dania removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from Instagram04:02 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of 'Pasoori' wins hearts09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022