07:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
Sri Lanka announces women’s squad for Pakistan tour
Source: Sri Lanka Women\'s Cricket Team (Twitter) / File Photo
COLOMBO – Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday named a 15-member squad for the One Day International (ODI) and T20 series against Pakistan Women.

Lankan officials also named five players who will be travelling with the squads as reserves. Chamari Athapaththu will lead the touring squad that is supposed to depart for South Asian country on May 19.

Women in Green and Lankan players will faceoff in the three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs between May 24 and June 5 in seaside metropolis Karachi.

The upcoming series are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. Earlier, Pakistani squad finished fifth, ahead of New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the visiting side were placed at the last of the table.

Full squad

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani

Schedule

24 May – 1st T20I

26 May – 2nd T20I

28 May – 3rd T20I

1 Jun – 1st ODI

3 Jun – 2nd ODI

5 Jun – 3rd ODI

Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero show
07:49 PM | 11 May, 2022

