Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero show

07:49 PM | 11 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero show
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)
Share

Favourite of fans and critics alike, Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. 

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also globally as she is gearing to star in the first Arab-desi superhero show.

Spreading like wildfire, the Ishq e Laa star is set to appear in Crestar and the Knight Stallion, a show featuring the superhero duo. 

The trailer has been released and showcases two hilarious superheroes saving the day while getting a beating from their desi moms. 

Directed and produced by Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad under the banner of Exxodus Pictures, the show promises a spectacular storyline. Not many details have been released about the Pyar Ka Sadqay actor.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in television series Ishq e Laa and Sinf e Aahan.

Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas ... 10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

The stereotypical notion that showbiz celebrities can never be civil to each other has been successfully shattered by ...

More From This Category
Amna Ilyas' new bold workout video goes viral
04:38 PM | 11 May, 2022
Dania removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from ...
04:02 PM | 11 May, 2022
Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of ...
09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022
Celebrities spotted at producer Umer Mukhtar's ...
06:33 PM | 10 May, 2022
Neelam Muneer responds to marriage rumours
05:42 PM | 10 May, 2022
Zarnish Khan is living a dream during her Naran ...
08:05 PM | 10 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero show
07:49 PM | 11 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr