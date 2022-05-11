Yumna Zaidi gears up for upcoming Arab superhero show

Favourite of fans and critics alike, Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also globally as she is gearing to star in the first Arab-desi superhero show.

Spreading like wildfire, the Ishq e Laa star is set to appear in Crestar and the Knight Stallion, a show featuring the superhero duo.

The trailer has been released and showcases two hilarious superheroes saving the day while getting a beating from their desi moms.

Directed and produced by Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad under the banner of Exxodus Pictures, the show promises a spectacular storyline. Not many details have been released about the Pyar Ka Sadqay actor.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been praised for her performance in television series Ishq e Laa and Sinf e Aahan.