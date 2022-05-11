Aamir Liaquat reacts after his obscene videos go viral
Aamir Liaquat reacts after his obscene videos go viral
KARACHI – Controversial TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain has responded to his viral clips were leaked this week.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker opened up after he was trending on microblogging platform amid leaks saga. The Aalim Online host in his latest post raised questions on the judiciary and cybercrime wing, saying no action was taken.

The investigating agency did not act against the violation of Aamir’s privacy through the leaking of awfully obscene videos.

In one of the alleged clips, the noted scholar can be seen roaming stark naked around in his room while he was spotted taking drugs in another viral clip. The video surfaced days after Aamir’s teenage wife, Dania Shah, alleged that the televangelist takes illegal substances.

In a series of tweets, the Sindh-based politician said he is trending online while social media users mocked him, asking how would liberals react if there were any women involved.

He, however, opposed sharing any such video of his wife Dania who leveled serious allegations on him. He further maintained that “Dania has crossed the boundary set by Allah almighty”, adding that the teenage girl violated marital privacy.

The estranged couple made headlines in recent times as they leaked each other’s inappropriate and objectionable videos on social media. The recent clips surfaced days after Aamir Liaquat shared alleged audio clips of Dania.

