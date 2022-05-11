Mehwish Hayat proves to be the queen of sass in her latest video

Mehwish Hayat rose to the pinnacle of fame and won numerous awards and praises for her stellar performances throughout her career.

Wooing the audience with drama serials and films, the 33-year-old star has dabbled in diverse roles and proved her versatility on screen.

Nowadays, Hayat is quite active on her social media and regularly updates her feed. Her latest sassy video is super hilarious and has left the admirers rolling with laughter.

"Am I a joke to you ? Lol ????" captioned the Load Wedding star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The Dillagi actor is one of the most popular celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.