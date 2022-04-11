Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for Test, ODI series in July

09:38 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistan to tour Sri Lanka for Test, ODI series in July
Source: PCB (Twitter)
LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team will visit Sri Lanka in July-August to play a series comprising two Tests and three ODIs.

The venues and dates of the series will be announced by cricket boards of the two countries after consultation.

Pakistan will extend their visit to Sri Lanka for the T20 Asia Cup.

Before heading to Sri Lanka, Pakistan will host West Indies in June for three-match ODI series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this month decided not to follow Covid-19 curbs, including bio-secure bubble, in West Indies series as infection rate has dropped significantly in the country.

After completing the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan will also host England for seven T20I matches.   

