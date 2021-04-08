Mian Mithu – Pakistan's octogenarian politician marries for the second time
Web Desk
06:17 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Mian Mithu – Pakistan's octogenarian politician marries for the second time
Share

A Pakistani politician from a city in northern Sindh, who is in his mid-eighties, got married for second time to a 40-year-old woman, it emerged on Thursday.  

Former MNA Abdul Haq alias Mian Mithu has tied the knot with the daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dehar in Ghotki.

The new wedding makes an addition to Mithu’s big family that comprising more than 150 children and grandchildren.

The member of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is known for providing protection to people of Hindu community who convert to Islam.

In 2018 election, the elderly citizen bagged more than 90,000 votes. He had been served a member of the National Assembly during the tenure of PPP government.

Earlier this year, PPP’s former minister Iftikhar Gilani, 80, got married to a 21-year-old girl I, breaking all age related stereotypes. 

Imran Abbas to host Ramadan show from Turkey 04:53 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is all set to host a show in Istanbul which will be aired in Ramadan. Titled Baraan e ...

More From This Category
US envoy visits Pakistan’s Gwadar after 15 years
05:58 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Critics of Pakistan armed forces to face the ...
05:20 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
This video of Amjad Sabri’s son will leave you ...
05:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Trans-dancer ‘burnt alive’ in Lahore
04:40 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
US blacklists Pakistani group on human smuggling ...
04:18 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran addresses D-8 summit hosted by ...
03:52 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sri Lanka arrests Mrs World 2020 for assaulting fellow beauty queen
06:24 PM | 8 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr