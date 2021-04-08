Mian Mithu – Pakistan's octogenarian politician marries for the second time
A Pakistani politician from a city in northern Sindh, who is in his mid-eighties, got married for second time to a 40-year-old woman, it emerged on Thursday.
Former MNA Abdul Haq alias Mian Mithu has tied the knot with the daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dehar in Ghotki.
The new wedding makes an addition to Mithu’s big family that comprising more than 150 children and grandchildren.
The member of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) is known for providing protection to people of Hindu community who convert to Islam.
In 2018 election, the elderly citizen bagged more than 90,000 votes. He had been served a member of the National Assembly during the tenure of PPP government.
Earlier this year, PPP’s former minister Iftikhar Gilani, 80, got married to a 21-year-old girl I, breaking all age related stereotypes.
