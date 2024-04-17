Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Stadium's unavailability hinders Round 2 of National Challenge Football Cup

Web Desk
11:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024
Stadium's unavailability hinders Round 2 of National Challenge Football Cup

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is facing hurdles in arranging Round 2 of the National Challenge Cup following the Punjab Sports Board's refusal to provide the stadium.

Punjab Sports Board's Decline

The Punjab Sports Board has rejected the request to use Punjab Stadium, posing challenges for the federation in orchestrating Round 2 of the National Challenge Cup. Sources within the Sports Board indicate that Pink Games are already slated for May 2 to May 6, rendering the stadium unavailable due to prior commitments.

PFF's Response

In response to the refusal, the PFF has announced plans to host the National Challenge Cup from May 1 to May 12. However, recognizing the need for an alternate venue, the PFF has initiated efforts to identify a suitable replacement.

As the PFF navigates these challenges, football enthusiasts await updates on the arrangements for Round 2 of the National Challenge Cup.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Stadium's unavailability hinders Round 2 of National Challenge ...

08:16 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Different combinations to be tried in New Zealand series: Babar Azam

04:35 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Pak vs NZ Live Streaming: How to watch Pak vs NZ first T20 in ...

11:29 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Mohammad Amir ends contract with betting company after PCB warning

08:35 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi likely to miss matches in T20 series against New ...

01:19 PM | 14 Apr, 2024

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming details here - Kolkata Knight ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Stadium's unavailability hinders Round 2 of National Challenge Football Cup

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 17 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.15 296.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.25 347.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 911.26
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 58.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 166.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: