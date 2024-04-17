The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is facing hurdles in arranging Round 2 of the National Challenge Cup following the Punjab Sports Board's refusal to provide the stadium.

Punjab Sports Board's Decline

The Punjab Sports Board has rejected the request to use Punjab Stadium, posing challenges for the federation in orchestrating Round 2 of the National Challenge Cup. Sources within the Sports Board indicate that Pink Games are already slated for May 2 to May 6, rendering the stadium unavailable due to prior commitments.

PFF's Response

In response to the refusal, the PFF has announced plans to host the National Challenge Cup from May 1 to May 12. However, recognizing the need for an alternate venue, the PFF has initiated efforts to identify a suitable replacement.

As the PFF navigates these challenges, football enthusiasts await updates on the arrangements for Round 2 of the National Challenge Cup.