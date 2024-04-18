Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in Washington

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington where he called on US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu – former ambassador who was at the center of ‘cipher saga’.

Aurangzeb held discussions with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and other Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State Elizabeth Horst at World Bank headquarters.

Pakistan’s finance chief briefed US officials on Islamabad’s reform agenda. Both sides agreed to further strengthen relations.

Both sides shared views on alternative energy, agriculture, climate issues, and challenges in the tech industry. Aurangzeb emphasized need to enhance the economic partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

FinMin also explored investment opportunities in IT, agriculture, and other sectors with US officials.

Pakistan aims to collaborate with the US International Development Finance Corporation and the Exim Bank. Minister also participated in the Middle East and North Africa (MENAP) Ministers and Governors meeting with the Managing Director of the IMF, expressing gratitude to the IMF, Multilateral Development Banks, and bilateral partners for their support during challenging times.

He presented reforms agenda, including expanding the tax base, privatizing loss-making state-owned enterprises, enhancing the social safety net, and promoting the private sector.