Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in Washington

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington where he called on US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu – former ambassador who was at the center of ‘cipher saga’.
Aurangzeb held discussions with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and other Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State Elizabeth Horst at World Bank headquarters.
Pakistan’s finance chief briefed US officials on Islamabad’s reform agenda. Both sides agreed to further strengthen relations.
Both sides shared views on alternative energy, agriculture, climate issues, and challenges in the tech industry. Aurangzeb emphasized need to enhance the economic partnership between Islamabad and Washington.
FinMin also explored investment opportunities in IT, agriculture, and other sectors with US officials.
Pakistan aims to collaborate with the US International Development Finance Corporation and the Exim Bank. Minister also participated in the Middle East and North Africa (MENAP) Ministers and Governors meeting with the Managing Director of the IMF, expressing gratitude to the IMF, Multilateral Development Banks, and bilateral partners for their support during challenging times.
He presented reforms agenda, including expanding the tax base, privatizing loss-making state-owned enterprises, enhancing the social safety net, and promoting the private sector.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
