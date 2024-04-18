Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistanTop News

Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in Washington

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 18 Apr, 2024
Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in Washington
Source: Ministry of Finance

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington where he called on US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu – former ambassador who was at the center of ‘cipher saga’.

Aurangzeb held discussions with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and other Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Department of State Elizabeth Horst at World Bank headquarters.

Pakistan’s finance chief briefed US officials on Islamabad’s reform agenda. Both sides agreed to further strengthen relations.

Both sides shared views on alternative energy, agriculture, climate issues, and challenges in the tech industry. Aurangzeb emphasized need to enhance the economic partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

FinMin also explored investment opportunities in IT, agriculture, and other sectors with US officials.

Pakistan aims to collaborate with the US International Development Finance Corporation and the Exim Bank. Minister also participated in the Middle East and North Africa (MENAP) Ministers and Governors meeting with the Managing Director of the IMF, expressing gratitude to the IMF, Multilateral Development Banks, and bilateral partners for their support during challenging times.

He presented reforms agenda, including expanding the tax base, privatizing loss-making state-owned enterprises, enhancing the social safety net, and promoting the private sector.

IMF urges Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:02 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in ...

09:28 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Punjab announces New School Timings for Summer

11:34 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

PPMA chairman calls for overhaul of drug laws to tackle industry ...

10:31 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Pakistan Army 'initiates inquiry' against ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed ...

10:00 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

KPK matric exams 2024 begin tomorrow with unprecedented unity

07:56 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

NADRA introduces prompt CNIC delivery: Get your ID card in just 15 ...

Most viewed

09:02 AM | 16 Apr, 2024

750 Prize Bond April 2024 – Check Full Draw List here

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

10:15 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Alkaram Studio closing doors on era filled with memories!

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

10:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2024

Woman passenger assaulted by Railway police constable found dead in ...

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:28 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Punjab announces New School Timings for Summer

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit all-time high in Pakistan after Rs2,200 per tola increase

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: