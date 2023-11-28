Four cops arrested after Pakistani cricketers expose corruption in Sindh police

KARACHI – At least four Sindh police officials were arrested on Tuesday and two others were suspended after national cricketer Sohaib Maqsood accused them of extortion and bribery.

A senior official confirmed the arrest of policemen of the Sakrand police station. The action was taken after the national cricketer shared his ordeal on social media platform X, calling the Sindh police “corrupt”.

“We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at it’s peak in sindh police,” he wrote.

“We told them that we are international cricketers travelling to multan after our match in Karachi they still took 8000 thousand rupees and then let us go…,” he added.

money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at it’s peak in sindh police 🙏🏻

We told them that we are international cricketers travelling to multan after our match in Karachi they still took 8000 thousand rupees and then let us go it will — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) November 27, 2023

Taking notice of it, Sindh Inspector General Raffat Raja ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter, saying stern action must be taken against the officials involved in it.

قومی کرکٹرز سے رشوت ستانی کا واقعہ۔۔



ڈی آئی جی شہیدبینظیرآباد نے انکوائری رپورٹ ترتیب دیدی۔



سکرنڈ تھانہ کے 04 پولیس اہلکار ملوث پائے گئے۔ڈی آئی جی ایس بی



انکے خلاف باقاعدہ ایف آئی آر درج کرکے قانونی کاروائی کی جارہی ہے۔پرویز چانڈیو۔@amiryamin54 @sohaibcricketer pic.twitter.com/zgZwZjdCW2 — Sindh Police (@SindhPoliceDMC) November 28, 2023

Maqsood told local media that the incident happed when he left Karachi with Aamir Yamin after his team’s last match in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Karachi on Monday as his side could not quality for the next round.