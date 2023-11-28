Ayeza Khan turns heads with street chic in Prague

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan is eulogised for her work as a leading television actress and top fashion model. The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

In addition to achieving a ‘digital milestone' with her Instagram following count hitting 12 million, she outdid herself as a fashionista as she continues experimenting with her wardrobe choices and looks.

In a picturesque floral-themed fashion escapade, Khan graced the historic city of Prague, known as the "City of a Hundred Spires," with her impeccable style.

Adorned in a charming floral skirt and shirt ensemble, she seamlessly blended contemporary elegance with the timeless beauty of Prague's cobblestone streets and medieval charm. The delicate blossoms and vibrant hues of her attire harmonized with the effervescence of spring, creating a visual masterpiece against the backdrop of Prague's iconic landmarks.

Social media platforms were abuzz with admiration for Ayeza Khan's floral exploration in Prague, as fans expressed their love for both her fashion sense and the stunning cityscape.

On the work front, she is currently seen in "Mein" alongside Wahaj Ali.

