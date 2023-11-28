LHC orders closure of business activities by 10 pm daily in Lahore

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered reduction in timings of business activities in the Punjab capital, saying all trade activities must be closed by 10 pm daily.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions filed by citizens seeking an action to curb smog.

The judge ordered the Lahore CCPO to ensure that all businesses are closed by 10pm. He also directed other administration officials to take measures for tackling the environmental pollution.

The LHC also directed the city administration to issue a notification for two-day work-from-home policy for private institutions and banks.

The high court also ordered the sealing of industry units spewing pollution into environment.

The city of over 22 million is still grappling with hazardous air quality despite the implementation of strict measures, like the closure of the market and no vehicles on the city's main artery Mall Road.

Last week, the Punjab government had closed the schools, colleges and universities for three days due to intensifying smog.