Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn sizzle in new viral photoshoot

Pakistani showbiz stars Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn's latest fashion photoshoot is doing rounds on social media, with fans praising their chemistry.

The actors known for their roles in hits projects collaborated for a romantic photoshoot for the clothing brand. Sonya looks elegant, stunning in a white saree adorned with copper and dull gold sequins, while Wahaj is dressed in light-colored shalwar kameez.

Their crackling chemistry in the adorable pictures grabbed people's attention.