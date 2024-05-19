Search

Lifestyle

Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn sizzle in new viral photoshoot

Web Desk
01:23 PM | 19 May, 2024
Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn sizzle in new viral photoshoot

Pakistani showbiz stars Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn's latest fashion photoshoot is doing rounds on social media, with fans praising their chemistry.

The actors known for their roles in hits projects collaborated for a romantic photoshoot for the clothing brand. Sonya looks elegant, stunning in a white saree adorned with copper and dull gold sequins, while Wahaj is dressed in light-colored shalwar kameez. 

Their crackling chemistry in the adorable pictures grabbed people's attention.

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set hearts aflutter with latest photoshoot

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

01:23 PM | 19 May, 2024

Wahaj Ali and Sonya Hussyn sizzle in new viral photoshoot

11:58 AM | 19 May, 2024

Hania Aamir exudes summer vibes in cool floral dress; see pictures

08:05 PM | 18 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia hosts 1st swimsuit fashion show

04:25 PM | 18 May, 2024

Mahira Khan dishes out summer vibes in latest clicks 

01:08 PM | 18 May, 2024

Aishwarya Rai makes a statement in Blue gown at Cannes 2024

04:53 PM | 17 May, 2024

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik share honeymoon moments from New York

Lifestyle

07:50 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistan's youngest vlogger Mohammad Shiraz bids farewell to vlogging

06:25 PM | 16 May, 2024

Balochistan CM apologises to Mahira Khan over literature festival ...

03:26 PM | 17 May, 2024

Hira Mani looks ‘so hot’ in latest photoshoot

08:52 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistani 3D animated movie to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

06:36 PM | 16 May, 2024

Is Virat Kohli considering retirement from cricket?

Advertisement

Latest

02:28 PM | 19 May, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to arrive in Pakistan today

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 19 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: