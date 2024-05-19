Saudi King Salman seeks medical evaluation for high fever, pain

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical examinations while suffering from high fever and joint pain.

A report shared by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the medical team will conduct tests to diagnose King's health condition and to chalk out future course of action.

The examinations will take place at the royal clinics at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. King Salman was last hospitalized in April. He was later discharged from the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah shortly after a routine checkup.

King Salman ascended to the throne of the world's leading oil exporter nine years back but his son, Mohamed Ben Salman (MBS), official crown prince and Prime Minister overshadow octogenarian King.