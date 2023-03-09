Asim Azhar to hit small screen once again with latest Ramadan series

Lollywood's bonafide singer-turned-actor Asim Azhar, whose voice charms millions of people, is gearing up to flaunt his acting skills once again with a Ramadan series featuring an ensemble cast. While there are plenty of rom-com serials available throughout the holy month for Pakistani audience to enjoy, the Tum Tum singer's work is definitely going to expand his already illustrious career.
The series titled Family Bizniss also stars Saife Hasan and Salma Hasan. Actor Fahad Mustafa, who is also one of the producers of the show, took to Instagram, to share a two-minute trailer.
“Get ready because what you were waiting for is finally here. Watch the trailer for Family Bizniss and be ready for the tamasha [spectacle],” the Jeeto Pakistan host wrote with a pun as the drama will be released on the Tamasha Digital platform.
The short trailer of the family-friendly series highlights bits of comedy and close-knit relationships between the family members as they live through a new business venture that would provide financial security. The father, played by Saife Hasan, seems to be retiring and worries about bearing expenses of the family without instability haunting them.
The scene shifts to the Jo Tu Na Mila singer, one of Hasan's sons, who has a eureka moment and wants to create an app for vegetable delivery. The funny bits come along when Hasan asks Azhar to differentiate between "dhaniya [coriander leaves] and podina [mint leaves]".
Taking an emotional turn, the screen pans to Hasan collapsing and Azhar apologizing as the father pretend-sleeps in bed.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Bilal Altaf Khan, Family Bizniss also features Mah E Nur Haider, Busha Habib, and Hussain Mohsin. The family drama has been written by Ali and Basit and produced by Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi.
On the work front, the 29-year-old singer's last small screen work was in Sinf-e-Aahan where he essayed Sajal Aly’s love interest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,700
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.