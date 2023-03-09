Asim Azhar to hit small screen once again with latest Ramadan series

Lollywood's bonafide singer-turned-actor Asim Azhar, whose voice charms millions of people, is gearing up to flaunt his acting skills once again with a Ramadan series featuring an ensemble cast. While there are plenty of rom-com serials available throughout the holy month for Pakistani audience to enjoy, the Tum Tum singer's work is definitely going to expand his already illustrious career.

The series titled Family Bizniss also stars Saife Hasan and Salma Hasan. Actor Fahad Mustafa, who is also one of the producers of the show, took to Instagram, to share a two-minute trailer.

“Get ready because what you were waiting for is finally here. Watch the trailer for Family Bizniss and be ready for the tamasha [spectacle],” the Jeeto Pakistan host wrote with a pun as the drama will be released on the Tamasha Digital platform.

The short trailer of the family-friendly series highlights bits of comedy and close-knit relationships between the family members as they live through a new business venture that would provide financial security. The father, played by Saife Hasan, seems to be retiring and worries about bearing expenses of the family without instability haunting them.

The scene shifts to the Jo Tu Na Mila singer, one of Hasan's sons, who has a eureka moment and wants to create an app for vegetable delivery. The funny bits come along when Hasan asks Azhar to differentiate between "dhaniya [coriander leaves] and podina [mint leaves]".

Taking an emotional turn, the screen pans to Hasan collapsing and Azhar apologizing as the father pretend-sleeps in bed.

Directed by Bilal Altaf Khan, Family Bizniss also features Mah E Nur Haider, Busha Habib, and Hussain Mohsin. The family drama has been written by Ali and Basit and produced by Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi.

On the work front, the 29-year-old singer's last small screen work was in Sinf-e-Aahan where he essayed Sajal Aly’s love interest.