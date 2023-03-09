Search

Pakistan

Shoaib Shaikh arrested by FIA in Islamabad

Web Desk 07:31 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Shoaib Shaikh arrested by FIA in Islamabad
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Shoaib Shaikh, co-chairman of BOL News channel and Axact CEO, for avoiding investigation in a case of allegedly bribing a judge for his acquittal, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said the investigation agency has summoned Shaikh to join investigation but he didn’t pay heed and now he has been taken into custody from Islamabad.

He has been accused of giving Rs5 million in bribe to former additional sessions judge Pervaiz Qadir Memon for acquittal in the fake degree case. The judge was termed by the Islamabad High Court after he confessed to the crime. The court then directed the FIA to probe the person who bribed Memon.

Pervaizul Qadir Memon had acquitted Shaikh and others in the fake degrees case on October 31, 2016. However, the acquittal was overturned by the IHC in April 2018.

The issue of Axact made headlines across international media in 2015 when a New York Times report outlined how the company had allegedly earned millions of dollars from 'scams involving fake degrees, non-existent online universities and manipulation of customers'.

Shoaib Shaikh and six directors of Axact were detained by FIA officials on May 27, 2015, when thousands of fake degrees had been allegedly recovered from the company’s offices during a raid.

However, Mr Shaikh has denied the allegations. 

IHC overturns acquittal of Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh in fake degrees case

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Saudi-Pakistan Tech House launched in Islamabad to boost digital collaboration

12:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Saudi prince to launch tech house project in Islamabad tomorrow

04:33 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Islamabad police return from Zaman Park without arresting Imran Khan

12:05 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

ECP assures IHC of holding LG polls in Islamabad within 120 days 

04:00 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Girders of Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu flyover collapse, days after deadly pillar fall

02:31 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Islamabad court grants bail to Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib

01:22 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yashma Gill flaunts her flawless Urdu poetry at live show

08:10 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –9th March 2023

08:32 AM | 9 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 295.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 9 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Karachi PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Islamabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Peshawar PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Quetta PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sialkot PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Attock PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujranwala PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Jehlum PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Multan PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Bahawalpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Gujrat PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nawabshah PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Chakwal PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Hyderabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Nowshehra PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Sargodha PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Faisalabad PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095
Mirpur PKR 197,700 PKR 2,095

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: