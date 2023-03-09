Yashma Gill flaunts her flawless Urdu poetry at live show

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill continues to enthrall fans with her work on the small screen. Apart from dazzling us with the various roles she plays on screen, the Phaans actor is also an avid social media user.

During a recent appearance on the show Har Lamha Pur Josh, hosted by Waseem Badami, Gill stunned the audience with her knowledge of Urdu poetry. The show featured a rapid-fire session where the guests had to recite Urdu verses, and she recited a series of beautiful verses back-to-back. Her recitation left the other guests and hosts present in awe.

Sh recited the verses Dil Diya Aitbar Ki Had Thi, Jaan De Dih Yeh Mere Pyar Ki Had Thi,Mar Ke Bhi Aankhen Khuli Reh Gayi, Aur Kuch Nahi Yeh Teri Intezar Ki Had Thi.

Her appearance on the show showcased her lesser-known talent for poetry as well. Her fans were thrilled to see her showcase her love for Urdu poetry and her ability to recite it with ease and grace.

On the work front, Yashma Gill was recently seen in Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Tasveer, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.