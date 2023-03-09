Department of Digital Media, NPT organise Short Film Competition at PU

The Department of Digital Media, in collaboration with National Press Trust (NPT), organised a Short Film Competition – "جانو، پرکھو، پھر پھیلائو" – on Thursday at Al-Raazi Hall of University of the Punjab.

The ceremony was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhter. Among the special guests were Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Sohail Warraich, and National Press Trust chairman Munir Ahmed Khan. The judges for the event were Imran Mir, Executive Director News and Current Affairs at PNN; Ahmed Waleed, Director News at Suno TV; Muhammad Usman, Director News at NEO TV; and Amjed Pervez Malik, Senior Adviser to NPT.

During her welcome speech, Prof. Dr. Savera Shami said this competition was designed to raise awareness among students about the impact of fake news on society.

During his address, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar complimented the Department of Digital Media and NPT for their efforts and emphasized the need to address fake news. He stressed that students should equip themselves with the latest technology if they are to excel in their fields.

In his speech, Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami stated that the internet has become a propaganda machine, and fake news needs to be dealt with with iron fists. "Islam also prohibits dissemination of information without verification," he added.

In his remarks, Sohail Warriah praised the effort of the students and organisers, and how academia and industry are coming together and working for the betterment of society.

Munir Ahmed Khan, Chairman of NPT, stressed the importance of educating and training youth to deal with the issue of disinformation and fake news. In addition, he explained the advantages and disadvantages of digital/social media.

Video competition was a part of Media Literacy Project, where 10 videos were selected from various Media Studies departments across Pakistan for screening. First place went to FUSST, Islamabad, second to Department of Digital Media, University of Punjab, and third to Department of Film and Broadcasting, University of Punjab.

Aside from certificates and shields, cash prizes of Rs. 20,000, 15,000 and 10,000 were awarded to first, second and third place winners.