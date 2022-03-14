vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

Due to the constant development in the technology space for smartphones, there is always a hype surrounding any new ‘firsts’ in the market. There is always an excitement as to what will be introduced and how well it will be accepted by the audience.

Keeping this in mind, vivo's latest smartphone V23 5G finds itself in a similar situation. The day it was announced, it received a lot of attention for its colour changing design. The design itself represents a significant advancement in smartphone research and design. Making smartphones not only technologically superior but also cosmetically superior is a step forward.

The continual excitement and experience since the smartphone's launch has not only solidified its market position, but also demonstrated that it is a well-balanced phone that isn't only focused on aesthetics.

Delving more into the device, the V23 5G dons a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera on the front. This device focuses heavily on the selfie experience which makes it stand out in the market. The latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology helps the camera in increasing light sensitivity to capture a more crystal-clear picture for the user. Furthermore, the Eye Autofocus feature enables the users to be the centre of attention while clicking the picture as the camera focuses on the user's, even if they are in motion.

The dual front camera system offers a much larger field-of-view with the help of its 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera. Furthermore, with modes like the AI Extreme Night Portrait mode, the front camera delivers an unparalleled experience in this price range. The phone also sports 64 MP main rear camera with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP Macro that can handle wide natural landscapes very easily. The user experience is further increased with features like the Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Ultra Stabilization. It is only right to say that both, the front camera and the rear camera together offer a device that is picture perfect.

When it comes to the visual and performance aspects of this phone, there's no doubt that it's the best of what vivo has to offer. vivo has always been on the cutting edge of device design and aesthetics. It's also fair to say that vivo takes pride in its technological advancements and innovations. Every device that vivo introduces exemplifies this completion.

V23 5G brings out the result of vivo's extensive research that is the Color Changing Fluorite AG Design. This material changes its color upon exposure to ultraviolet light and after about 30 seconds under the sun. This switch goes back to normal once the phone is out of the sun exposure. Talking more about the appearance of the device, it is the combination of Metal Flat Frame Design and the Color Changing Fluorite AG Design that gives the device the aesthetic appeal that has been the talk in the industry for a while now.

All these powerful features that the phone flaunts are powered by the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. This processor offers powerful performance and a fast user experience. The Extended RAM 2.0 further enhances the user experience with its versatile features to expand RAM when required. The 90Hz refresh rate display, a Liquid Cooling System and Ultra Game Mode makes it's possible for users to enjoy super smooth gameplay performance. This experience is mutually assisted by the 4200mAh battery that features a 44W FlashCharge that helps in interrupted experience and performance.

To summarise it all, the V23 5G is a proud and well-balanced device that fulfils the requirements of every smartphone enthusiast whether it is work, casual or professional usage.