Pakistan slams India for shutting down girls’ educational institute in occupied Kashmir

12:28 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Pakistan slams India for shutting down girls’ educational institute in occupied Kashmir
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the reported shutting down of Darul Uloom Khadija tul Kubra, an educational institute in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian occupation forces gate-crashed Darul Uloom on Friday, insulted and maltreated the female students and forcefully evicted them before sealing the educational institution, said Foreign Office in a statement. 

This illegal act is a fresh reflection of how the Indian occupation forces are trampling on and making a mockery of the fundamental rights of Kashmiri girls seeking education. It also points towards growing Islamophobia, a phenomenon which is on the surge not only in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) but also in India.

Denying Muslim girls access to education, may that be in IIOJK or in Karnataka, is a new low under a far-rightHindutva-inspired regime in India.

Deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against ‘Hindutva’ proponents must send alarm bells across the international community about the gross and systematic human rights violations being perpetrated by India.

Pakistan calls on the international community to take cognizance of the BJP-RSS’s agenda to socially and politically disempower Kashmiris in IIOJK, especially Muslim youth.

Pakistan also calls upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims in the country.

India must be held accountable for rights ... 11:21 PM | 10 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday slammed New Delhi for its continuous ...

More From This Category
Pakistan records 462 new Covid-19 cases as ...
09:21 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Bilawal hosts movie show for party men as ...
11:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to ...
11:30 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to ...
10:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to ...
10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to ...
06:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actress arrested for pickpocketing at international book fair
10:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr