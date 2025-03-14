Missing wheel of PIA flight found near Karachi airport

LAHORE – The missing wheel of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-306, which landed at Lahore Airport without one wheel yesterday, has been recovered.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), the wheel was found near the remote parking bay at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

PAA stated that wheel shop technicians reported finding the wheel near the landing gear of a grounded Boeing 777 aircraft.

The Airbus A320 flight PK-306 landed at Lahore Airport on Wednesday night.

Following the incident, Airbus contacted PIA officials and initiated a technical investigation.

The company has requested a full flight report, three months of flight data records, and checklists. It also demanded reports regarding the aircraft’s landing gear and other technical details.

It was discovered post-landing that one of the aircraft’s tires was missing.