India is not the number 1 Test team, admits ICC

08:38 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Source: BCCI (Twitter)

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for displaying India as the No. 1 Test team, clarifying that it happed due to a “technical error”.

On Wednesday, the ICC website released fresh rankings showing India as table topper in all formats of the cricket. However, the cricket body replaced India with Australian as No. 1 Test team after detecting the error.

“The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” read the official statement.

It said Australia remained on top of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe’s two-match series against West Indies.

West Indies claimed the series 1-0 after winning the second Test in Bulawayo by an innings and four runs, a result that left them at eighth in the Test team rankings.  Zimbabwe continue at 10th, with 27 rating points.  

Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday, January 17, as the No.1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India’s 115.

India won the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, and are vying for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Australia are also in contention for a place in the final of the marquee event, which will be played at The Oval in London from 7 to 11 June.

