Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar celebrate birthday in Masjid e Nabawi

Web Desk
11:55 PM | 27 Oct, 2023
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar celebrate birthday in Masjid e Nabawi
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar embarked on their journey in the world of social media through TikTok. With their talent and charisma, they successfully transitioned to YouTube, where they have now become thriving YouTubers.

This endearing couple has won the hearts of millions with their down-to-earth presence in their vlogs. They generously invite their fans into their everyday lives, and their audience love following their adventures, especially their travels and the snapshots of their daily activities.

Recently, the couple found themselves in the holy city of Madinah. It was a special occasion – Zulqarnain Sikandar's birthday – and in a heartwarming gesture, Kanwal surprised him with an Umrah package. Now, they are in Madinah, where they are savouring precious moments with their beloved daughter. The couple has graciously shared these beautiful moments with their fans, giving them a glimpse of their unforgettable journey in Madinah. 

The Tiktoker shared a mini vlog on her Instagram account with the caption "Alhumdulillah spending his birthday in MADINA. ALLAH ny phir sy humre naseeb m apna aur Apny mehboob ka ghar kar dia. Say MASHALLAH. ALLAH sab ko Apny ghar ke ziyarat zarur krwae ameen. "

The social media sensation couple tied the knot on 4th April 2021 and were blessed with a daughter on November 30, 2022.

Israel pounds Gaza with deadly airstrikes; leaving occupied territory without phone service, internet

Daily Horoscope - 28 October, 2023 

