White House announces 'pauses' in Gaza bombing; Biden rules out ceasefire

10,569 people killed in Gaza, including 4,324 children

09:12 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
Gaza bombing
The White House said on Thursday that Israel would begin four-hour pauses in northern Gaza from today to allow people to flee the war zone.

Commenting on the development, the White House said it was a step in the right direction.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said the pauses emerged out of discussions between US and Israeli officials in recent days, including talks US President Joe Biden had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The pauses would allow people to get out of harm’s way and for deliveries of humanitarian aid and could be used as a way to get hostages out.

Kirby said, “We’ve been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today.”

He said, “We understand that Israel will begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza with an announcement to come three hours in advance.” 

Biden says no possibility of a ceasefire 

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that currently there was currently “no possibility” of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“None. No possibility,” Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Illinois when asked about the chances of a ceasefire.

Hamas leaders arrive in Cairo for talks

Senior Hamas officials, including political leader Ismail Haniyeh and former chief Khaled Meshaal, have arrived in Cairo, says a statement by the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip.

The high-level Hamas delegation met with the head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, Abbas  Kamel, and discussed the situation in Gaza, the statement added.

Gaza death toll reaches 10,500

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 10,569 people have been killed in Gaza, including 4,324 children.

