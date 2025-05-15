Pakistan launches second phase of Hajj flight operation

ISLAMABAD – Second phase of Pakistan flight operation for Hajj 2025 under government-sponsored scheme began on Thursday.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf received 305 intending pilgrims, arriving directly from Islamabad under the “Makkah Route” initiative, at Jeddah airport.

Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, Chief Coordinator Hajj Operations Dr. Mirza Ali Mehsud, Director Makkah Azizullah Khan, Consul General Khalid Majeed and Saudi officials were also present on the occasion.

Almost 46,000 pilgrims will arrive in Makkah via Jeddah by May 31. The pilgrims will then proceed to Madinah after performing Hajj.

Earlier, the minister for religious affairs directed the authorities concerned to deliver Nusuk Cards to the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims at the earliest possible time.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Makkah, the minister highlighted that all 2,800 pilgrims travelling from Madina to Makkah have received their cards.

Yousaf said no compromise will be made on quality of food as he has instructed the officials concerned to blacklist the catering company that fail to comply with standards.

The meeting was also briefed that the number of buses for transportation of intending pilgrims to Masjid Al-Haram has been increased.