Eidul Azha 2025 predicted dates announced

DUBAI – Eidul Adha 2025 is likely to fall on June 6 in the United Arab Emirates this year, according to the astronomical predications.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, the Director of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, has stated that the Eid is expected to be observed on June 6 in the UAE.

He added that there would be four Eid holidays in the country

He added that astronomers have predicted that the Dhul Hijjah moon will be born on Tuesday, May 27, at 7:02 PM UAE time. The moon will remain on the horizon for 38 minutes after sunset.

According to astronomical calculations, the first of Dhul Hijjah will fall on Wednesday, May 28, which makes June 6 the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, and hence, Eidul Adha is expected on that day in the UAE.

However, the final date will be confirmed by the country’s official moon sighting committee following the traditional procedure.

Eidul Adha is celebrated every year with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Meanwhile, astronomers have predicted that the Eid is expected to fall on June 7 in Pakistan. However, the final decision will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.