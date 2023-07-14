Pakistan mulls amending Electronic Crimes Act law to counter fake news, propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is considering to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, with stringent changes to counter the dissemination of fake news and propaganda.

Media reports suggest that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will form a committee under Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, which will work with Federal Investigators and other departments.

Propaganda against a particular person or group of people, organisation, will be checked by all relevant departments.

Meanwhile, the government is planning to release ‘e-safety law’ while the amendment will take stringent action against culprits. The changes are on the cards as Federal Investigation Agency is helpless in almost such complaints where fake news was reported.

PECA act was introduced by the previous government for combating cybercrime in Pakistan, and however politicians, activists and journalists opposed it for violations of free expression and speech.