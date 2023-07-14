Islamabad court adjourns Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan at ECP’s request

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief at the request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Judge Humayun Dilawar led the trial court proceedings, but the counsel of the electoral watchdog requested to adjourn the hearing.
Following brief arguments, the Islamabad court adjourned the hearing until Monday.
Earlier this week, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) court in the federal capital issued bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister and his party leaders in multiple cases related to violence outside the judicial complex during a previous court appearance.
Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by the ruling coalition accusing him of not disclosing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations. The ECP concluded the case in October last, disqualifying him for being dishonest and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in this regard.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
