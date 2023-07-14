Islamabad court adjourns Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan at ECP’s request

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court of Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana criminal case against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief at the request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Judge Humayun Dilawar led the trial court proceedings, but the counsel of the electoral watchdog requested to adjourn the hearing.

Following brief arguments, the Islamabad court adjourned the hearing until Monday.

Earlier this week, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) court in the federal capital issued bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister and his party leaders in multiple cases related to violence outside the judicial complex during a previous court appearance.

Last year, a reference was filed against Imran Khan by the ruling coalition accusing him of not disclosing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations. The ECP concluded the case in October last, disqualifying him for being dishonest and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan in this regard.