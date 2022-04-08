IHC declares PECA ordinance null and void

02:55 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
IHC declares PECA ordinance null and void
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Peca) null and void. 

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict on petitions filed by several journalist bodies after the controversial law was promulgated through a presidential ordinance in February this year. 

More to follow…

More From This Category
Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah reacts to ...
02:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Security forces kill two terrorists in ...
02:26 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
PML-N moves LHC over delay on CM Punjab election
02:04 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
PTI minister terms top court's verdict on NA ...
12:31 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
Pakistani teenager Rohana Khattak invents new ...
11:42 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
Pakistan ambassador Masood Khan meets US State ...
11:03 AM | 8 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr