In a first, Pakistan's private airline announces transporting deceased with family ‘free of charge’ (VIDEO)
Web Desk
01:35 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
In a first, Pakistan's private airline announces transporting deceased with family ‘free of charge’ (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – A recently launched third private airline of Pakistan AirSial has announced an exemplary initiative of corporate social responsibility.

Posting a video on its official Twitter handle, Chairman AirSial Mr. Fazal Jilani announces that it has become the first airline to provide a free ticket to travelers as some other airlines only provide free transport of coffin.

Addressing the social cause, he said that it would provide a free ticket to a member of the family, travelling with the coffin.

Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's third private airline. With the current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, AirSial would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

AirSial: PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's third ... 05:14 PM | 9 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan ...

AirSial will create competition for other Pakistani airlines, said PM Imran at the inauguration.

AirSial's second A320 lands in Sialkot (VIDEO) 09:08 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – The second aircraft of Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial landed at the Sialkot ...

More From This Category
Matric exams: BISE Lahore announces examination ...
02:00 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Karachi woman gives birth to baby in rickshaw
11:55 AM | 13 Dec, 2020
PDM all set to hold last ‘power show’ against ...
10:54 AM | 13 Dec, 2020
Lahore police warn PDM leaders of terrorist ...
11:34 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
Turkey to help Karachi run new tram service
11:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
First anniversary of Tufail-ur-Rehman who was ...
04:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, urges fans to mask up
01:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr