In a first, Pakistan's private airline announces transporting deceased with family ‘free of charge’ (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A recently launched third private airline of Pakistan AirSial has announced an exemplary initiative of corporate social responsibility.

Posting a video on its official Twitter handle, Chairman AirSial Mr. Fazal Jilani announces that it has become the first airline to provide a free ticket to travelers as some other airlines only provide free transport of coffin.

Addressing the social cause, he said that it would provide a free ticket to a member of the family, travelling with the coffin.

Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's third private airline. With the current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, AirSial would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

AirSial will create competition for other Pakistani airlines, said PM Imran at the inauguration.