In a first, Pakistan's private airline announces transporting deceased with family ‘free of charge’ (VIDEO)
KARACHI – A recently launched third private airline of Pakistan AirSial has announced an exemplary initiative of corporate social responsibility.
Posting a video on its official Twitter handle, Chairman AirSial Mr. Fazal Jilani announces that it has become the first airline to provide a free ticket to travelers as some other airlines only provide free transport of coffin.
Addressing the social cause, he said that it would provide a free ticket to a member of the family, travelling with the coffin.
Earlier on December 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's third private airline. With the current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, AirSial would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.
AirSial: PM Imran inaugurates Pakistan's third ... 05:14 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched AirSial, the third private airline of Pakistan ...
AirSial will create competition for other Pakistani airlines, said PM Imran at the inauguration.
AirSial's second A320 lands in Sialkot (VIDEO) 09:08 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – The second aircraft of Pakistan’s third private airline AirSial landed at the Sialkot ...
