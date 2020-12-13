Matric exams: BISE Lahore announces examination schedule  

LAHORE – The board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) Lahore announced the schedule for the matric class examinations for the 2021 session.

According to the details, the Matric class examination will be started on March 6th, 2021. The students can submit their exam forms for a single fee till January 20, 2021.

Schedule for fee submission

Single Examination Fee November 06th, 2020 to January 20th, 2021 Double Examination Fee January 21st, 2021 to February 01st, 2021 Triple Examination Fee February 02nd, 2021 to February 02nd, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, in light of the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen, BISE Lahore announced the new deadline for the submission of online forms.