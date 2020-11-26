BISE Lahore announces Inter Part-2 Exam Result – Here's how to check
10:26 PM | 26 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced the result of the special intermediate part-2 examination on Thursday, with overall 18.10 per cent pass percentage.
A total of 21129 candidates took part in the exam of which 3825 were declared pass.
The result is uploaded at the board official website and the same can also be checked by sending an SMS containing role number to 80029.
Meanwhile, chairperson BISE Lahore Dr Irfana Maryam congratulated the successful candidates and prayed for their future success.
