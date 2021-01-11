Alkaram Studio announces “Maya Ali” as the next Alkaram Woman

KARACHI – 2021 has just begun and Alkaram Studio has come up with an exciting news, introducing the new face of the brand, celebrity-actor Maya Ali as the next Alkaram Woman.

Pakistan’s most consistent and versatile brand, Alkaram Studio is relied upon to introduce bold and refreshing new designs several times a year. A host of striking fabrics, ranging from quality lawns and contemporary ready-to-wear to a diverse range of home textiles is the brand’s signature forte. The brand has previously showcased its aesthetically crafted wear through some of the most loved and known faces such as Iqra Aziz, Ayeza Khan, and Mahira Khan.

Joining this league of stunning Alkaram Women is Maya Ali. The Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love star will be the new face of the brand showcasing the new collections during 2021. The star actress has earned a notable name in the showbiz industry for her remarkable performances in TV and Film. The lead from Man Mayal and Parey Hut Love is also known for her dazzling presence as a model who can capture her audiences with her grace and stylish walk. Her fun-loving personality and classic good looks complement the brand’s essence to showcase the woman inclined to originality, sophistication, and a contemporary style all of her own.

On becoming the ambassador of the brand, Maya Ali said:

“I am very happy, excited, and emotional at the same time to have become a part of Alkaram Studio’s family. The brand has had a legacy of showcasing some of the most exquisite and memorable collections. And I am surely excited to flaunt the latest range of Alkaram Studio’s new collection”

With a legacy of showcasing elegant style and diversity, Alkaram Studio’s brand team was delighted to have Maya front its 2021 campaigns. Head of Commercial, Khurram Koraishy says, “I am thrilled at this occasion as we welcome Maya Ali as the face of Alkaram Studio. Maya’s impeccable presence and performances would surely add to the glamour, diversity, and modern beauty that the brand represents.”

Alkaram Studio celebrated Maya Ali as the new face at a significant signing ceremony held without an audience on Saturday evening in Karachi.

The new Alkaram Studio, Spring Summer I Collection is launching on 6th February 2021.