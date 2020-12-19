Pakistan reports 3,179 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 87

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 87 deaths and 3,179 fresh cases due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,250 as 87 more died from the Covid-19 infection. At least 404,501 patients have recovered from the virus while 2,486 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases stands at 40,922 and the national positivity rate dropped to 6.61 percent.

The national tally of confirmed cases has surged to 454,673.

Parveen Rizvi aka Sangeeta contracts coronavirus 10:25 AM | 18 Dec, 2020 KARACHI – Pakistan’s former actress and filmmaker Sangeeta tests positive for the novel coronavirus. The ...

Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 202,983 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 130,706 in Punjab, 54,448 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,905 in Islamabad, 17,880 in Balochistan, 7,937 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,814 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,558 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,302 in Sindh, 1,521 in KP, 388 in Islamabad, 203 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

A total of 48,075 tests were conducted across the country during this period while 6,264,135 samples have been tested thus far.

Earlier Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has contracted the coronavirus.

"Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home," said the head of Pakistan's top coronavirus monitoring body in a tweet.