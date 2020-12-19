Shaheen-IX: CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza witnesses Pak-China joint air exercise (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza witnessed the conduct of Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” at an operational airbase of PAF, the military's media wing said on Saturday.
The 4-star general lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People's Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in befitting manner, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.
The exercise is intended to further enhance interoperability of both Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each other's experience.
