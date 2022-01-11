Pakistan sees 1,467 new Covid cases as positivity ratio over 3pc for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD – At least 2 people lost their lives due to the five wave of the novel coronavirus while 1,467 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio remained over 3 percent for the third straight day, as Omicron variant continues to push infection rates.

In the alarming trend, the overall toll has now surged to 28,974 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,307,174.

Statistics 11 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,540

Positive Cases: 1467

Positivity %: 3.33%

Deaths :2

Patients on Critical Care: 615 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 11, 2022

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,540 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.33 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 615. Around 260 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,259,253.

As many as 488,608 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 448,479 in Punjab, 181,790 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,495 in Islamabad, 33,661 in Balochistan, 34,708 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,433 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,081 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,682 in Sindh, 5,943 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 748 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar requested people to keep social distancing and to get vaccinated to curb the spread of novel disease amid rising positivity rate.

"People should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to save themselves from COVID-19 which is currently spreading fast in the country," he said while addressing. "People who were fully vaccinated six months ago and are over 30 years of age should get a booster dose", Asad added.