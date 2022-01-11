Pakistan sees 1,467 new Covid cases as positivity ratio over 3pc for third consecutive day
Web Desk
09:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
Pakistan sees 1,467 new Covid cases as positivity ratio over 3pc for third consecutive day
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 2 people lost their lives due to the five wave of the novel coronavirus while 1,467 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio remained over 3 percent for the third straight day, as Omicron variant continues to push infection rates.

In the alarming trend, the overall toll has now surged to 28,974 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,307,174.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,540 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.33 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 615. Around 260 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,259,253.

As many as 488,608 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 448,479 in Punjab, 181,790 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 109,495 in Islamabad, 33,661 in Balochistan, 34,708 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,433 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

‘Deltacron’: Another Covid variant detected ... 12:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

NICOSIA – Amid the disastrous spread of the Omicron variant which put intense pressure on global health care, a ...

Moreover, 13,081 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,682 in Sindh, 5,943 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 748 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier, NCOC chief Asad Umar requested people to keep social distancing and to get vaccinated to curb the spread of novel disease amid rising positivity rate.

Murtaza Wahab breaks silence on lockdown rumours ... 11:26 AM | 10 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Following an alarming trend in the COVID positivity ratio in the country’s largest metropolis, ...

"People should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to save themselves from COVID-19 which is currently spreading fast in the country," he said while addressing. "People who were fully vaccinated six months ago and are over 30 years of age should get a booster dose", Asad added.

More From This Category
Pakistan Railways launches first ever ‘Reefer ...
08:17 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
Indian forces kill another two young Kashmiris in ...
10:23 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Romania appreciates Pakistan’s role in Afghan ...
09:40 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
TTP's most wanted terrorist to Pakistan killed in ...
09:05 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Yasir Shah's friend flees court after denied bail ...
08:03 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
IMF postpones Pakistan’s 6th review to revive ...
07:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics
10:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr