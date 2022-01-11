Shehzad Roy appointed brand ambassador for family planning, population in Pakistan

KARACHI – Singer-turned activist Shehzad Roy has been appointed as honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning for Pakistan.

Reports in local media said a notification in this regard has been issued. Roy will work with the incumbent authorities to aware people in a country of 220 million where the population growth rate is around 2 percent a year – the third-highest growth rate in the world.

Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination issued a notification that cited “Reference to the 5th meeting of Federal Task Force on Population headed by honorable President of Pakistan, Mr. Shehzad Roy has been named as honorary brand ambassador for population and family planning.”

The Mukhra crooner was known for his everlasting love songs, but his social works and services in the education sector also remained on the forefront in recent years.

Shahzad also represented Pakistan at the 61st session of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Austria. He received his first Sitar-e-Imtiaz in 2005 for his humanitarian work and excellence in public service and was awarded the third-highest honour and civilian award for the second time in 2018.

The noted singer remained vocal against child abuse and corporal punishment in the country. Roy stresses establishing a strong child protection unit, under which the police and the health, education and social welfare departments should work.

On the other hand, a report of 2020 comprised of official stats claimed that the Pakistani population is growing by over six million a year while rural to urban migration is adding to the burden on major cities.

With an increase, financial insecurity, deteriorating economic conditions, and a rising suicide rate caused by poverty are undoubtedly alarming for the South Asian country.

The population of Pakistan could reach an alarming level of 403 million by 2050, per UN projection and it will be not easy for coming governments to provide employment, water, public transport, and food to so many people in the country when the provision of these basic necessities is a challenge even today.