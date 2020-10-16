Pakistan reports 7 new deaths, 659 fresh cases of COVID-19
Web Desk
01:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 7 new deaths, 659 fresh cases of COVID-19
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded seven more deaths and 659 more cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As many as 33,901 tests for the coronavirus were carried out in different parts of the country.

Also, 305,835 people have recovered from the virus while there are now 9,421 active cases in the South Asian country.

