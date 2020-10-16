Pakistan reports 7 new deaths, 659 fresh cases of COVID-19
01:38 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded seven more deaths and 659 more cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.
As many as 33,901 tests for the coronavirus were carried out in different parts of the country.
Covid positivity is extremely high in muzaffarabad, remains high in karachi, rising in lahore & Islamabad. Time for all of us to take covid sop's seriously again. Otherwise, unfortunately we may have to take restrictive actions which have negative effects on peoples livelihoods— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 15, 2020
Also, 305,835 people have recovered from the virus while there are now 9,421 active cases in the South Asian country.
