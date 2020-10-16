Sanjay Dutt opens up about his battle with cancer

02:03 PM | 16 Oct, 2020
Sanjay Dutt opens up about his battle with cancer
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has finally opened up about his battle with cancer and is positive that he will “beat” the disease soon.

In an Instagram video posted by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, the 61-year-old actor flaunted a scar on his head and shared that’s he’s already back to work.

"This is a recent scar in my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," he said.

The actor further revealed that’s he’s growing a beard for his upcoming film ‘KFG 2.’

"So it's good to be back, good to be in the role. I am happy to be on the sets again," he added.

Previously, the Munna Bhai star had announced that he’s taking a break from work. Dutt was in Dubai last month with his family.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

LIFESTYLE
Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list
12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

