Sanjay Dutt opens up about his battle with cancer
Share
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has finally opened up about his battle with cancer and is positive that he will “beat” the disease soon.
In an Instagram video posted by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, the 61-year-old actor flaunted a scar on his head and shared that’s he’s already back to work.
View this post on Instagram
@duttsanjay Today at Salon Hakim’s Aalim after getting a haircut done with all the necessary precautions Instructed by the government and the experts. #SanjayDutt #AalimHakim #Rockstar #SalonHakimsAalim #TeamHA #SafetyFirst #Fighter #Precautions #Hygiene #SocialDistancing #NewNorms #TeamHakimsAalim #SalonLife #Viral #Trending #MovieLife #actorslife #14thoctober2020 @duttsanjay @aalimhakim
"This is a recent scar in my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," he said.
The actor further revealed that’s he’s growing a beard for his upcoming film ‘KFG 2.’
"So it's good to be back, good to be in the role. I am happy to be on the sets again," he added.
Previously, the Munna Bhai star had announced that he’s taking a break from work. Dutt was in Dubai last month with his family.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Man injured after huge fire erupted in Karachi’s SITE factory12:34 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan handled corona virus pandemic better than India: Rahul Gandhi12:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
-
- ATC extends bail of PML-N leaders till Oct 20 in NAB office clash case11:46 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
-
- Jannat Mirza is done with people’s toxic behaviour on social media11:04 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Here’s the secret to Aiman Khan’s perfect skin and hair10:40 AM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020