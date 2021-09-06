PM Imran performs groundbreaking of first five-star hotel in Nathiagali

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday performed the groundbreaking of the first five-star hotel in Nathiagali, pushing ahead the country's move to promote tourism in the region.

A subsidiary of international hotels chain is being constructed as the first-ever five-star accommodation facility at the famous hill station.

The premier while addressing the ceremony said “the construction of the hotel in Nathiagali is a big step towards creating wealth from tourism” adding that “this will attract more people to Pakistan”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan address at inaugural ceremony of International hotel in nathia gali @ImranKhanPTI #APPNews @PakPMO https://t.co/xIgEaNedkL — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) September 6, 2021

Khan further said that the next step after the construction of this facility is the development of resorts and skiing facilities which will garner international tourists.

PM also reiterated that overseas Pakistanis are the nation's biggest asset, saying that these people went abroad due to the country's ‘corrupt system’ which did not allow them to function here.

Due to prudent policies of Government, International hotel industry entering in Pakistan after 42 years.



A well-known international DoubleTree brand by Hilton International will build and operate first 5-star hotel at Nathiagali, KP pic.twitter.com/JCDkMUsBPA — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 6, 2021

Around nine million overseas Pakistanis had income equaling 220 million population of the country, adding that it is important to facilitate them so that they invest back in the country. The premier further said that the government is pursuing the establishment of a rule of law so that overseas Pakistanis can easily invest without the fear of a corrupt system.